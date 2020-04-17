NFL's Von Miller Says Coronavirus Started with ‘Simple Cough and It Got Worse’

Von Miller is opening up about contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an appearance on Today Friday, the Denver Broncos linebacker said via video that his symptoms were mild at first.

“It all started with just a simple cough and it got worse. I also have asthma. My girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn’t sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer so I did,” Miller, 31, shared. “I had waited another day — the cough still didn’t go away.”

Two days later, he got tested and heard from his doctor that the results were positive.

“I was shocked,” Miller said of the positive test result. “We’ve been taking this serious since day one.”

He added that since relocating to Denver from San Francisco about four weeks ago, he has left the house about four times, and only did so “to pick up food and drive back home,” never getting out of the car.

Miller went public with his results Thursday and the Broncos confirmed the diagnosis in a statement, saying he tested positive for the virus after “experiencing flu-like symptoms.”

“Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus,” the team said on its website. “Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.”

Miller is only the second confirmed NFL player to contract coronavirus (the Los Angeles Rams’ Brian Allen was the first). Compared to many other major sports, the league has largely been unaffected by shutdowns so far, as football is in the off-season.

When asked about potentially playing to an empty stadium come fall, Miller said he thinks the NFL “should do whatever is safe.”

“That would always be our first precaution, to do whatever is safe,” he said on Today. “Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that’s what we should do.”

