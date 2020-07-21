NFL's Michael Bennett Announces He's Retiring After 11 Seasons in NFL

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed," the father of three said

Michael Bennett's NFL career has come to an end.

The 34-year-old announced this week that he is retiring after 11 seasons in the league.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose," the athlete wrote on Instagram. "I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life."

He continued, quoting Toni Morrison, "Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another."

Bennett played football in college at Texas A&M and started his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2009. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The father of three played in three Pro Bowls, and also won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Bennett expounded on his decision to retire, noting, "Football means so much to me."