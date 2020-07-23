For fans whose teams will allow them to attend games, face masks will be a requirement

NFL Will Require Face Masks at All Home Games This Season

For fans whose NFL teams will allow them to attend games, face masks will be a requirement.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the requirement on Twitter this week, writing, "For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings." Alongside the note, he shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask.

The news comes after several other teams have made changes to fan attendance at home games ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 football season and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Jets and Giants will be prohibiting fans from attending their home games at MetLife Stadium, as will the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.

In addition to not being able to attend home games, fans of the New York teams will also be prohibited from showing up to the teams' 2020 training camps and practices — events that have typically been open to the public.