The 38-year-old NFL player was found dead Monday, and his family believes alcoholism and CTE played a part

Vincent Jackson's Brain to Be Donated to CTE Research: 'Wanted to Help as Many People as Possible'

Vincent Jackson's brain will be donated to scientists researching CTE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jackson, a popular wide receiver who played for the San Diego Chargers and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement in 2018, was 38 years old.

Family spokesperson Allison Gorrell confirmed to USA Today and The New York Times that his family is donating his brain to leading researchers at Boston University looking into CTE and its effects.

"Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible," Gorrell told the Times. "It's something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions."

Image zoom Credit: Al Messerschmidt/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE earlier this week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said while an investigation into Jackson's death is still ongoing, his family believes he may have suffered from chronic alcoholism and CTE.

CTE has been linked to a number of former NFL players following their deaths and is caused by repeated concussions and trauma to the head.

"It could be several weeks before we know what led to the untimely and tragic death of Vincent Jackson," the department said. "The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office continues to conduct a thorough investigation alongside the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

"Based on statements made by relatives of Jackson to detectives, his family had reason to believe he may have suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, however, the exact cause and manner of Mr. Jackson's death will not be certain until his autopsy, among other reports, is complete," the statement continued.