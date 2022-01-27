Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs last Sunday, Tom Brady was still able to joke around with fellow NFL vet Eric Weddle after the game

NFL Veterans Tom Brady and Eric Weddle Share Laugh After Game: 'You've Got to Be Sore!'

Eric Weddle of the Rams and Tom Brady of the Bucs

Even after a tough loss, Tom Brady was able to joke around with his opponent.

In the moments after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-second field goal attempt last Sunday to move on to the NFC Championship, 44-year-old Brady greeted Rams safety Eric Weddle, who recently joined the team after a two-year retirement.

"Good job, Eric," cameras filmed Brady telling the 37-year-old, before adding, "You've got to be sore as f---."

The playful quip from one seasoned player to another immediately drew a laugh from Weddle.

"Oh my God, I just didn't expenct to be playing so much!" he told Brady. "Why you gotta make it a game, bro?"

Weddle, of course, was referring to the 27-3 lead the Rams held over Brady and the Buccaneers, before Tampa Bay came marching back to tie the game at 27 apiece in the final minutes.

Rams' fans (and the team) were likely fearing a repeat of Brady's performance against the Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl when he led the New England Patriots to a win after facing a 28-3 deficit.

But the Rams managed to squeeze out a 30-27 victory over the Buccaneers to punch their ticket to the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I admire you so much man," Weddle told Brady before departing the field on Sunday. "You're an inspiration, man."

With the season over for Brady and the Buccaneers, the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be mulling his own retirement plans.

"I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season," Brady said on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football."

Brady also said the late Kobe Bryant, who died two years ago on Wednesday, has been on his mind when factoring in his decision.