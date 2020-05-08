NFL Unveils Fall 2020 Schedule Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Sets Super Bowl LV Date in Tampa

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will make any necessary adjustments per public health officials and government regulations amid the pandemic

The NFL has released its new season schedule, hoping to manifest a return to football this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, the league announced the 2020 preseason, along with regular-season game dates and matchups, will kick off in Week 1 with the Houston Texans against Super Bowl LIV champs the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 10. Preseason games will be held throughout the month of August.

A date for Super Bowl LV has also been determined, with the two eventual top teams going head to head on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium in Florida. The sporting event will air live on CBS.

The new schedule features 17 weeks of 256 regular-season games for its 32 teams and will be the organization's 101st football season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell — who chose to voluntarily forgo his salary during the global health crisis — said the league will make necessary adjustments to the schedule based on medical advice and government regulations.

"The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead," said Goodell in a statement.

He continued: "In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities."

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft," Goodell added.

According to the current slate of matchups, Tom Brady will play his first-ever non–New England Patriots game on Sunday, Sept. 13, when his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, takes on the New Orleans Saints.

