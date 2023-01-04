All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition

The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 4, 2023 01:37 PM
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
Photo: Twitter

All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the league's teams set their profile picture on Twitter to a graphic that reads, "Pray for Damar."

All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
Twitter

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres also paid tribute to their hometown teammate ahead their game against the Washington Capitals Tuesday night, with "Love for 3" t-shirts that they wore into the D.C. arena. The Capitals held a moment of silence for Hamlin before puck drop, and the Sabres went on to win 4-3 in overtime.

As of Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills safety remains sedated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. However, according to a close friend of Hamlin's, doctors saw "promising" signs toward his recovery overnight.

The athlete's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN on Tuesday night that they're keeping his nephew "flipped over on his stomach" to help with blood in his lungs. Glenn added that the next step is to get Hamlin breathing on his own.

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals

"They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way," Glenn explained.

Hamlin suffered his injury early in the first quarter when he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly stood up, before suddenly collapsing. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen before the ambulance took him away. ESPN reported that Hamlin's parents were brought down from the stands to leave with him for the journey to the hospital.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

The NFL also announced Tuesday that the postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be rescheduled for this week after Damar Hamlin's collapse.

The league said in a statement shared on its website that it "continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

The statement continued: "After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL said it has not decided whether the game will be played "at a later date," noting, "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

