5 NFL Players Suspended After Violating the League's Gambling Policy

According to the NFL, the "policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 21, 2023 09:15 PM
ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty

Five NFL players have been suspended after violating the league's gambling policy. Three of them have been suspended indefinitely, according to an announcement by the League.

The policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from gambling in any club, league facility, or venue, including the practice facility.

According to the league's announcement on Friday, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games. According to the announcement, they can petition for reinstatement at the end of the season.

While the players have the option to petition for reinstatement after the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions announced that they were releasing Cephus and Moore from their team.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Elevated view of the NFL Shield logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty

"These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules," a statement from Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes reads.

The Lions were also hit with the suspension of Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, who are suspended for the team's first six regular season games of the 2023 season after betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

According to the NFL's announcement, Berryhill and Williams "are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the roster reduction to 53 players."

Holmes shared in his statement that the organization is "disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins

Williams spoke out about the suspension in a statement shared by the NFL from his representation, Alliance Sports.

"Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates, and the fans and city of Detroit," the statement reads. "However, it is important to note that Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed -- and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible."

According to the NFL, "a league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or go to gamtalk.org.

