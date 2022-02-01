Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars

Ending months of speculation revved up by recent reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed Tuesday that he's retiring from football.

Though the news was "difficult" for him to announce after 22 seasons in the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has plenty to keep him busy now that he's in the permanent off-season. In addition to TV and film cameos through his career, Brady published the bestselling book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance in 2017, launched the Brady brand of apparel and co-founded the sports-based NFT platform Autograph in 2021.

In the spirit of his next adventure, we've rounded up the notable goals that his peers, present and past, have pursued in their fifth quarter of life.