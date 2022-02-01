Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Life off the field was packed with just as much action after these MVPs hung up their helmets and cleats
What's Next for Tom Brady?
Ending months of speculation revved up by recent reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed Tuesday that he's retiring from football.
Though the news was "difficult" for him to announce after 22 seasons in the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has plenty to keep him busy now that he's in the permanent off-season. In addition to TV and film cameos through his career, Brady published the bestselling book The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance in 2017, launched the Brady brand of apparel and co-founded the sports-based NFT platform Autograph in 2021.
In the spirit of his next adventure, we've rounded up the notable goals that his peers, present and past, have pursued in their fifth quarter of life.
Terry Bradshaw
Bradshaw — who is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time — played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 14 seasons, leading them to four Super Bowl victories and eight AFC Championships. After retiring in 1984, he started an acting career, making cameos in shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Modern Family, The League and more. He also starred in the romantic comedy, Failure to Launch, in 2006. In 2020, Bradshaw and his family's reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiered on E!
And that's not all: He has also been an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday since 1994 and released three country music albums.
Michael Strahan
Strahan played for the New York Giants for 15 seasons from 1993 until 2008.
He followed up his successful career on the field with a successful career on the small screen. After retiring in 2008, he became an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. From 2012 to 2016, he co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa, winning two Daytime Emmy Awards.
In 2016, he left Live! to join Good Morning America. That same year, he was announced as the host of the $100,000 Pyramid. Strahan has made plenty of TV and film appearances as well, starring on the short-lived sitcom Brothers and appearing in Black-ish and Charlie's Angels. He is also an author — in 2015, he published Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life — and a recent astronaut, going to space with Blue Origin.
Frank Gifford
Gifford officially retired from football in 1964 — he had retired once before in 1961 following a head injury, but returned the following year — after playing for the New York Giants for 12 seasons.
He followed up his successful career with 27 years as a sportscaster, known for his work on Monday Night Football and Wide World of Sports. He also commentated at the Olympics. Gifford married TV host Kathie Lee Gifford in 1986.
Gifford died in Aug. 2015 at 84 years old.
Terry Crews
Before Crews lit up TV screens, he tore up the football field! Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1991, Crews played for the San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins, among others, in the '90s. After retiring in 1997, Crews set his sights on acting, breaking out in the comedy Friday After Next in 2002.
His star continued rising with movie roles in White Chicks and The Longest Yard, and Crews further became a household name for appearing in Old Spice commercials. In other acting credits, the comedian played leading roles in Everybody Hates Chris from (2005 - 2009) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 - 2021). Crews has also hosted America's Got Talent on NBC since 2019.
Nate Burleson
Burleson was drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003, and played for the team for three seasons. During that time, the wide receiver reached over 1,000 receiving yards and set the impressive record of being the only player to have three punt returns of 90 or more yards in NFL history. He moved to the Seattle Seahawks (2006 – 2009) and later the Detroit Lions (2010 – 2013).
Burleson began his TV career as a commentator for the NFL Network in 2014, and flexed his range as an entertainment correspondent for Extra from 2019 to 2021. After five years of hosting the NFL's "Good Morning Football," he became a co-host of CBS Mornings in September 2021, waking up America alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.
Last year, he also won his first Sports Emmy Award for outstanding studio analyst for his work on CBS' pregame show The NFL Today.
Dan Marino
Marino played for the Miami Dolphins for 17 seasons from 1983 to 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, and in 2019, was named to the NFL's 100 All-Time Team. There, he was included as one of the 10 greatest quarterbacks in the league's history.
He followed up his football career by becoming an analyst for The NFL Today from 2002 to 2013, and an analyst on Inside the NFL from 2002 to 2007.
Following his retirement, Marino became a partner in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, a chain which has since expanded to over 60 locations through East Coast.
Jerry Rice
Considered to be the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Rice won three Super Bowls during his 15-season career with the San Francisco 49ers from 1985 to 2000. At Super Bowl XXIII, he was voted MVP.
He played for the Oakland Raiders for three seasons and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, retiring in 2005. Rice holds the record for most touchdowns scored (208!) and "virtually every significant career receiving record," per his website. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
In another first, Rice became the first former NFL player to compete on Dancing with the Stars in 2005, where his extraordinary athleticism took him all the way to second place.
Deion Sanders
Sanders began his career in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 1989, and the defensive player would bounce to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens during the next 14 seasons. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 1995 and 1996, he retired in 2005.
Sanders is considered to be one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, and is also the only person to play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series; the sports superstar also played nine seasons in the MLB, and reached World Series with the Atlanta Falcons in 1992.
The Hall of Famer was named to the NFL All-Time Team in 2020, and today hosts the 21st and Prime podcast on Barstool Sports, and also contributes to the popular show Pardon My Take during football season. (He also cameos in MC Hammer's "Too Legit to Quit" music video and has appeared in other TV programs, including The League, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and Lip Sync Battle against Justin Bieber!)
Muhsin Muhammad II
The former wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears retired from football in 2009 after 14 seasons in the NFL. While playing in the league, he attended Wharton's Executive Business Management & Entrepreneurship Program, following up his football career by funding a private equity firm, Axum Capital Partners. He continues to work as the managing director of Axum.