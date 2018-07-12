While he’s currently taking a break from dodging tackles on the football field during the offseason, NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones likely never thought he would have to dip and dive while walking through an airport in Georgia.

Jones, 34, was walking through the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a woman on Tuesday night when an airport employee, later identified as Frank Ragin of ABM Industries, made a “gesture” at the former Cincinnati Bengals star, the Atlanta Police Department alleges.

“Mr. Jones then confronted the male to inquire about the nature of the gesture,” Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Jarius Daugherty tells PEOPLE, “and at that time a verbal altercation ensued.”

The heated interaction between both Ragin and Jones was then caught on video and posted by TMZ Sports. The footage shows another employee attempting to hold Ragin back, but the two men continued shouting at each other, escalating to the point where Ragin dropped his backpack and ran towards Jones, leading to the two exchanging punches while surrounded by travelers inside the airport’s terminal.

Ragin, who appears to be considerably taller than the 5’10” Jones, landed a series of short punches to Jones’ face.

But as the two continued to fight, the 13-year NFL veteran rushed Ragin and delivered a powerful blow that knocked the airport employee to the ground, ending the fight after bystanders separated the men.

According to Atlanta police, Jones was not arrested after the altercation, as authorities said they determined Ragin was the instigator of the fight. The woman who accompanied Jones suffered an injury to her hand during the fight, but both she and Jones declined medical assistance.

Ragin was taken to Grady Hospital to be treated for injuries and was later arrested on two counts of battery, authorities said. The police department tells PEOPLE that an investigation into the fight is still ongoing.

It is not clear if Ragin has been released from the hospital or police custody.

Tuesday night’s altercation at the airport is one of many negative headlines to be linked to Jones’ off-the-field behavior over the course of his career. Jones has been arrested a handful of times while establishing himself as one of the league’s most sought-after players, including twice for public intoxication in 2006, and for injuring a stripper in Las Vegas in 2007.

He was most recently arrested in January of last year for three misdemeanors and a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Jones, who last played for the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2005, is currently a free agent.