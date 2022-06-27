NFL Star Fred Warner and Bachelor Alum Sydney Hightower Say 'I Do'
Touchdown! San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and The Bachelor's Sydney Hightower won big when they got married Saturday in California.
The football player, 25, and the reality star, 27, tied the knot in a "traditional" ceremony at a small chapel in Vista, Calif. surrounded by loved ones — and some familiar faces.
The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller, Tammy Ly, Savannah McKinley, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul and Kylie Ramos were all in attendance, as well as NFL stars Azeez Alshaair, Arik Armstead, Terrell Burgess, Dre Greenlaw, Emmanuel Moseley, Dante Pettis, Kyle Van Noy and Fred's brother Troy.
Warner and Hightower, who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020, got engaged last May after more than one year of dating. "When you know, you know," Warner captioned a photo of the proposal on Instagram.
The couple met when Warner, fresh off of a Super Bowl loss, slid into Hightower's DMs at the suggestion of his sister-in-law. "His brother's wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe," Hightower said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!"
Even though Weber sent Hightower home in week 6 of the show, she appreciated how everything worked out in the end.
"It wasn't as great as I wanted in the moment. But looking back, I would never have been where I am in life and I wouldn't have found the man I'm going to spend the rest of my life with if I hadn't been on The Bachelor," Hightower continued. "It's just crazy."
On their six-month anniversary, Warner gushed, "You changed my whole world and I thank God everyday for blessing me with you. Most beautiful inside and out, love you mama."
After the ceremony, the couple held a "classy, timeless and simple" reception, Hightower told E! News. And immediately after the wedding night, the couple flew to Tahiti for their honeymoon.
"We originally planned on going to Europe," she said. "But with Fred's training schedule and training camp coming up next month, he cannot take that many days off from working. And so we decided, 'You know what, we're just gonna take it easy for a few days and then we'll plan to go to Europe in the next offseason.' So, we're just gonna relax and enjoy the water. It's supposed to be stunning."