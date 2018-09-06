How to Watch the 2018 NFL Regular Season Opener

The NFL’s regular season kicks off on Thursday night with a showdown between 2018 Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

The teams will play on Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with kick-off at 8:20 p.m. EST. Thursday’s main event precedes a slew of games on Sunday, including several match-ups starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Here’s how to tune in for the big night Thursday.

WHEN: 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday

WATCH IT: Tune in on NBC for the big game, or start watching at 7:30 p.m. EST for a special edition of the networks’ pre-game show Football Night in America.

STREAM IT: If you have a cable subscription, you can stream the game through the NBC Sports app. Subscribers to FutboTV and NFL GamePass can also stream through those apps. Tune in for free through the NFL mobile app, Tumblr app or Yahoo Sports app.