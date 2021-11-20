NFL Says It's Reviewing Allegation Bucs Receiver Antonio Brown Used Fake COVID Vaccination Card

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Buccaneers said that the team had received vaccine cards from all players and did not find any "irregularities"

The NFL is investigating accusations that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

"We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club. We will review the matter," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

The investigation comes after Brown's former live-in chef told The Tampa Bay Times that the player had allegedly purchased a fake vaccination card because he was worried about the potential negative side effects of the vaccine on his body.

However, Brown's attorney, Sean Burtsyn, maintained that the wide receiver is fully vaccinated.

In a statement to The Tampa Bay Times, Burstyn wrote: "Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine. Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country's vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip."

Burstyn also confirmed Brown's vaccination status to NFL Network. Burstyn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID, but specific mandates from teams and venues vary due to local city and state laws.

Antonio Brown Antonio Brown | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Buccaneers said that the team had received vaccine cards from all players and did not find any "irregularities."

"After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy," the statement said. "All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed."

In April, Brown signed a one-year contract extension with the Buccaneers that was worth up to $6.25 million.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, signed with Tampa Bay mid-season in October 2020. He was previously released by the New England Patriots in 2019 amid two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which his attorney has denied.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown deserved a "second chance" when he was initially signed last year. Arians also disputed speculation that Brady — who previously played with Brown for the Patriots — had anything to do with his recruitment.

"I think he's matured, and I believe in second chances," Arians told reporters, according to USA Today. "Everybody wants to say that Tom [Brady] picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it. This was something [Bucs general manager Jason Licht] and I had been talking (about) for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we'll see. If Antonio does what I think he's gonna do, I think he's gonna be fine."