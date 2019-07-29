NFL Rookie Surprises His Mom with New House Years After Helping Her Recover from Brain Tumor

Image zoom Danyell Hardman, Mecole Hardman Mecole Hardman Jr./Twitter

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman Jr. is honoring his mother with the gift of home.

The NFL wide receiver, 21, recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of buying his mom Danyell Hardman a new home, a special gesture for the son who stepped up several years prior after Danyell was sidelined by a brain tumor.

Mecole shared the emotional moment on Twitter with a video that showed Danyell stepping, blindfolded, out of a van, only to stand in front of her new digs.

“I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy I am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾,” Mecole wrote on Twitter.

In the video, Danyell grows emotional as she tours the home with her son, who tells her, “You know I got you” as they share a hug in the kitchen.

The family has come a long way since Danyell had a tumor the size of an apple removed from her brain in 2013.

“They’re not cancerous or anything, but they affect a lot of things, like your sight, sense of smell,” she told the Kansas City Star. “The doctors didn’t think I’d be able to see again or smell again. It caused me to have a couple of seizures.”

Danyell told the outlet she underwent multiple surgeries to remove her tumor, during which time Mecole rarely left her side.

“When you go through a situation like that, it’s kind of hard because you’re thinking about all the worst things that can happen,” the athlete told the Star. “It’s hard to think positive in situations like that. But all I remember, just hoping she’d get better and hope she’d be OK.”

Mecole stayed nearby during his college years, opting to attend the University of Georgia, and continued to step up, taking on the role of chauffeur for his mom after she suffered a seizure behind the wheel and crashed her car.

“He helped out a lot. He really did because he was really the only one that was here,” she said.

When his family fell in love with a house, Mecole stepped up once again, secretly purchasing it without letting his mother know, according to the outlet.

And that wasn’t the only surprise: Mecole also treated his dad, Mecole Sr., to a surprise 2019 black Dodge Challenger with customized red leather seats.

“That’s just been something that he’s always wanted to do as a kid. To show his mom and dad that he appreciates everything they’ve done for him,” Danyell told the Star.