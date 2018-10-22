NFL Host Gets Hit By a Football During Live On-the-Field Report — But Is a Good Sport About It

If you have time, feel free to watch the entire thing bc it almost happens TWICE! 👀🏈🏈 @nflnetwork @nfl pic.twitter.com/scJtgWT7J7 — melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018

Talk about taking one for the team!

NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark brought new meaning to the age-old expression when she got hit in the head by a football during a live report on the field. Ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans in London on Sunday, Stark regaled fans with stats of both teams and what experts were anticipating about the action to come as players warmed up in the background.

Just a few seconds into her segment, a football flew into the shot and smacked her just below the base of her ponytail. Stark is clearly a consummate pro, though, as she didn’t miss a beat afterward. “Oh okay, nothing like live television! I’m okay,” she said, rebounding with a smile.

The mother of four realized that her positioning on the field probably wasn’t the safest. “I feel like everybody is signaling me and more balls are coming!” she said, joking. “I’m really not in a good area here! I’m going to wrap this up, send it back to you guys. I’m really taking one for the team!”

Stark then asked the cohosts in the studio, “How did you guys not laugh the first time it happened?”

She added with a chuckle, “This is crazy!”

Showing her sense of humor about the moment, Stark shared a clip via Twitter on Monday morning. “If you have time, feel free to watch the entire thing bc it almost happens TWICE!” she wrote, tagging the NFL’s account and adding the eyeball and football emojis.

In a follow-up post, she included a GIF of the fumble and tweeted alongside it, “Hurts more every time I watch it….literally NEVER happened in 20 years covering NFL …London, I’ll never forget you!! … (in case ur wondering, I’m already off the injury report).”

In a third tweet, the TV personality revealed that she’d be talking about her “sideline encounter” on Monday night’s Inside Edition.