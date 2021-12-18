NFL Postpones 3 Games Due to COVID Surge as League Implements New Protocols

The NFL postponed three Week 15 games after around 100 players tested positive for COVID-19 in a three-day span earlier this week, a record number of cases for the season

The NFL has been forced to postpone three Week 15 games amid a COVID-19 surge and the emerging omicron variant.

In a statement released Friday, the league announced that Saturday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday, and Sunday's Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams games have been pushed for Tuesday.

The rescheduling comes after around 100 players tested positive for COVID-19 during a three-day span earlier this week, a record number of cases for the season, the NFL reported Wednesday.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL announced in Friday's statement.

"We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community."

Along with the announcement, the NFL sent out a league-wide memo detailing their "flexible response" to the omicron variant and the recent COVID-19 surge, while stressing their commitment to "make every effort, consistent with underlying health and safety principles, to play our full schedule within the current 16 weeks."

Additionally, the NFL updated their COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, allowing players to "test out" of previous protocols and return from quarantine quicker if they are asymptomatic for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in-person meetings between Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals (including coaches and players) can only be held outdoors or in the practice bubble, with social distancing in place. Masks will also be required inside club facilities, including weight rooms, regardless of vaccination status.

"All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community," the league announced.