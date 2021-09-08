Aaiden Diggs, son of Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, needed a few seconds to understand that Dak Prescott wasn't another superstar NFL player

NFL Player's Son Has Funny Reaction to Meeting Dak Prescott: 'So You're Not Patrick Mahomes?'

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes may look nothing alike, but that didn't stop one young NFL fan from hilariously confusing the athletes.

During a recent episode of HBO's longrunning Hard Knocks series, young Aaiden Diggs excitedly talked about how Prescott is his favorite NFL quarterback.

"Imma train for Dak Prescott," said Aaiden, the 4-year-old son of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and nephew of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. "He's my favorite quarterback in my whole entire world. I want his phone number."

Right on cue, Prescott walked into the room to surprise Aaiden, but there was just one problem — the little boy didn't recognize the famed Cowboys quarterback.

"So, you're Patrick Mahomes?" Aaiden asked while wearing Prescott's jersey.

Mahomes, of course, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is three years younger than 28-year-old Prescott.

"You can't keep getting me and Patrick confused," Prescott told Aaiden while laughing. "I don't have the hair, he's got the hair. He's got the hair like you."

After realizing his mistake, Aaiden assured Prescott that he was happy to meet him.

"It's good to see you," he told the towering quarterback.

