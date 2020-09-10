The clip also features appearances by a number of football fans, as well as DJ Khaled

NFL Players Sing Along to Céline Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ to Celebrate New Season

It's hard to believe, but the NFL is finally, actually coming back to a television screen near you!

To celebrate the start of the NFL’s regular season on Thursday — with the Houston Texans facing off against reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN released a hilarious video featuring a number of players singing along to Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

In the video, the athletes — including twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, who both play for the Seattle Seahawks, as well as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew — playfully show off their excitement to get back onto the field while lip-syncing and belting along to the hit 1996 tune.

The clip also features appearances by a number of football fans, as well as DJ Khaled.

“Anticipation for the upcoming NFL season is running hot, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of the NFL with the entire sports community,” Laura Gentile, senior vice president of marketing at ESPN, said in a press release.

Although football fans are always ready for a new NFL season to start, emotions are especially heightened given everything the country has been through this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Our creative approach reflects how we are all – now more than ever – feeling, as we crave football and show fans, players, coaches, teams, and ESPN all coming together to rejoice, reflect and exhale,” Gentile added.

Like many other sports that have come back in recent months, the upcoming NFL season will look a little different from previous years.

Although normally played in packed stadiums, this year a number of teams have made the decision to limit attendance. When the Texans and Chiefs face off on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, around 16,000 fans are slated to attend, according to The Washington Post.

Although unlike the NBA, players in the NFL are not required to live in a quarantined bubble, the league has implemented various safety precautions to ensure that the season can run smoothly.

New protocol prohibits sideline reporters and on-field entertainment like cheerleaders and mascots, according to NBC Sports. Although the majority of teams are playing at least their first games without fans, all stadiums will pump in artificial crowd noise, a protocol that has also been adopted by the MLB.