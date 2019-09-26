NFL Players’ Celebratory Livestream Accidentally Exposes Naked Teammate to All of Instagram

Image zoom Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen has gone viral — and it’s not because of his win against the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Following the nationally televised game, Cohen went on Instagram Live, eager to celebrate the victory with his fans.

However, the joyous moment didn’t go as planned after Cohen’s video accidentally exposed his teammate, offensive lineman Kyle Long, who was getting undressed in the background.

In the clip, Cohen, 24, can be seen jumping up and down as Long is standing completely naked, unaware of the camera.

Long, 30, remained visible in the video for about 10 seconds, prompting many of Cohen’s followers to comment on the player’s birthday suit.

After being made aware of the incident, Cohen deleted the clip, however, it was too late as many viewers had already seen it and reacted on Twitter.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has since spoken out about the video in a statement obtained by ESPN, saying, “Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward].”

“First of all, it’s a league rule, so that’s that. And I think it’s unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed,” Nagy said on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, the NFL prohibits players from posting on social media from 90 minutes before kickoff through all postgame interviews.

“I think it’s something that [what] you need to do is learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake, so let’s make sure that that mistake doesn’t happen again to all of our players,” Nagy added, according to ESPN.

Cohen has also broken his silence on the matter, revealing he “apologized to Kyle,” ESPN reported.

Cohen expressed remorse saying, “It wasn’t a joke. It was unintentional, but it’s my fault because I shouldn’t have been on social media in the locker room.”

“I reached out to Coach Nagy immediately before he even found out about it. I wanted him to know that it was my fault, my bad, and that I was willing to take responsibility,” Cohen added.

In response, Long said he has no “bad feelings” toward Cohen.

“Tarik texted me immediately as soon as he found out and he told me that he was so sorry,” Long said, ESPN reported. “I said, ‘Dude, it’s okay, s— happens.’ What are you going to do? The plane ride home was like a comedy club, as you could imagine. But I’ll take it for big guys around the league. I’ll take that one.”

Long revealed he was just “trying to shower, and the next thing you know … I’m on the internet.”

While the moment was pretty awkward, Long shared that he’s just happy it happened “after a win and people were in a good mood,” ESPN reported.

“That way, no one made fun of me for my play and my … whatever,” Long joked.