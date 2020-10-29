Jimmy Orr, Former Wide Receiver for Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts, Dies at 85

"He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not," said former teammate Bill Curry

Jimmy Orr, a former NFL wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Colts, has died at age 85.

The retired athlete died on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay mourned the loss on Twitter Wednesday, writing: "Rest in peace to another NFL legend."

"Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and 'Orr's Corner' in the south endzone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was sacred ground," he continued. "Our condolences to Jimmy's family."

Orr played football for the University of Georgia before making his professional debut in 1958 on the Steelers roster. He stayed with the team until joining the Colts in 1961, where he remained through the 1970-71 season.

While playing with the Colts, Orr also picked up his first and only Super Bowl win, as the team triumphed against the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

Image zoom Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bill Curry, who has coached at a number of colleges, including Georgia Tech and Georgia State, also mourned his "wonderful friend/teammate," with whom he played alongside in college.

"He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not," Curry, 78, wrote in a social media tribute."As a WR no one could cover him- He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn’t know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man."

In a 2018 interview with SteelersDepot, Orr reflected on his career, as well as his take on how the sport is played today.