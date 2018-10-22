NFL Player Jermon Bushrod Mourns Death of Newborn Daughter: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

Jermon Bushrod, a lineman for the New Orleans Saints, wrote a heartbreaking message on social media this weekend, announcing the death of his week-old baby girl.

Bushrod, a 12-year veteran of the NFL, posted two photographs of his late daughter, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, to his Twitter account on Saturday, showing her small hand wrapped around a finger, and another of the baby resting on her father’s chest.

“My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday, October 18th,” Bushrod, 34, from King George, Virginia, wrote on Saturday. “She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support.”

According to ESPN, Bushrod practiced with the team on Thursday and Friday, but did not travel with them to Baltimore for their game against the Ravens, which New Orleans won 24-23.

Bushrod didn’t share specific details about what led to the passing of his daughter, but in an Instagram post, he mentioned that Jordyn had “issues” before her birth.

“We knew there was issues before birth, but we were ready for your journey. Because of you Jordyn our family is stronger. You were going to be special. We were not expecting or ready for this,” Bushrod wrote in his Instagram message. “Having you leave this earth after 1 week just hurts. My kids are my ❤️ and to never see you again will be tough BUT our GOD will get us through this.”

He continued: “We appreciate all the love and support that have been directed our way. Rest in Paradise ‘Jo-Jo’ and I will miss you forever baby girl😘”

Many sent their condolences to the grieving father after his announcement, including Bushrod’s teammate, Benjamin Watson, a tight end for the Saints.

“We are with you. We love you. We are praying for you and mourning with you as best we know how,” Watson wrote in a tweet. “May God provide divine comfort to your entire family during this time and the days and years to come.”

Zach Line, a running back for the Saints, simply wrote, “Love you man,” to his teammate on Twitter, and Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth also reached out.

“Prayers for you and your family brother! Praying love is wrapped around your family,” Whitworth said in a tweet.

Other commenters said they had experienced similar loss and sent words of encouragement to Bushrod. John DeShazier, a writer for the team’s website, called the grief Bushrod was experiencing “unimaginable.”

“God be with you and your family,” he tweeted.

Bushrod was drafted by the Saints in 2007 and played left tackle during their Super Bowl run during the 2009 season. According to ESPN, Bushrod played for the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins before he returned to the Saints in free agency this year.