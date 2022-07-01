NFL Player Jaylon Ferguson Died from Cocaine and Fentanyl Combination, Medical Examiner Determines

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed the cause of death to PEOPLE

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl, a representative of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the examiner's office, Ferguson died of "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," and his death has been ruled accidental.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

No further details are available at this time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ferguson was 26 years old. He was found unresponsive inside of a Baltimore residence on June 21.

Jaylon Ferguson Jaylon Ferguson | Credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty

In a statement, the Baltimore Police Department said they responded to a call about a "questionable death" at a residence shortly after 11 p.m. on June 21. Once there, they found paramedics working on Ferguson, who "never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene."

"No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose," police told PEOPLE at the time.

Ferguson had played three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. The team released a statement mourning his death on June 21. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality," they continued. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson was a father of three, according to ESPN.