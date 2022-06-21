Lions' Quarterback Jared Goff Announces Engagement to Model Christen Harper: 'I'm the Luckiest'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is engaged!
The NFL star popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, model Christen Harper, while the couple vacationed with friends in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Goff, 27, chose a romantic beach setting for the proposal, and the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model called the getaway "the best weekend of her life" in an Instagram post.
"6.16.22 can't wait for forever with you," Harper wrote in a caption announcing the engagement on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Harper told her social media followers she's "still on cloud 9."
The NFL star, who played for the Los Angeles Rams for four seasons after they drafted him in 2016, also shared the news on his Instagram.
"I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you. I love you @christenharper," he wrote.
Harper was able to share the moment with friends who joined the couple on the getaway. The group stayed at the El Dorado Beach Club in Los Cabos, according to their social media posts.
"BEST weekend ever celebrating the love of my favorite people," Harper's friend, model Elizabeth Turner, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the trip.
"Omg these are the cutest pictures I've ever seen in my life," Harper said in a comment on Turner's post.
The newly engaged couple have been linked since early 2019 when the New York Post reported that Harper attended Super Bowl 53 to support Goff, who was playing for the Rams at the time.
Goff will enter his second season with the Lions in September.