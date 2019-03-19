NFL Pro Bowler Retires After Climbing 19K Feet to the Peak of Kilimanjaro: 'I'm Retiring on Top'

After a 13-year career, five-time Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata rang in his retirement from the NFL with a message from the summit of the highest mountain in Africa.

The 35-year-old announced his departure from football with a post on his Instagram page that featured a slow-motion video of him at the top of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands at 19,341-feet tall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude,” Ngata, from Inglewood, California, wrote in the caption of his post. “Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years.”

Haloti Ngata/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ngata is seen holding a flag that features the three teams he played for throughout his career: the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent his first nine seasons and with whom he earned a Super Bowl ring in 2012; the Detroit Lions, where he played for three seasons; and the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he would finish his career with after last season.

“I’m retiring on top,” Ngata wrote. “I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. ‘Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.’ “

Haloti Ngata

Throughout his career as a defensive tackle, Ngata was known for his strength and his intimidating attitude.

“He was an athletic freak,” Ozzie Newsome, former general manager of the Ravens, told the Baltimore Sun. “He wasn’t just a football player but an athlete, and they usually stay around as long as they want in this league.”

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Opens Up in First Interview After Retiring, Says She’s ‘Thinking About’ Kids

But to his teammates, he was also a fun-loving presence.

“Haloti was the ultimate protector, a gentle giant, a dancing bear,” former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott told the newspaper.

According to Bleacher Report, Ngata experienced numerous injuries that kept him from playing in 19 games in the last four seasons but was a reliable part of the Eagles last season. Despite the setbacks, he seems to be content with everything he left out on the field.

“Walking away with no regrets,” Ngata continued in his post. “Just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it.”