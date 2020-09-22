Darius Leonard threw his gloves to a young fan following the Indianapolis Colts' win — but didn't realize his wedding ring was inside of them

NFL Player Accidentally Gives Away Wedding Ring While Tossing Gloves to Young Fan in Stands

Indianapolis Colts player Darius Leonard is feeling lucky after his wedding ring didn't fall out of a glove he threw to a young fan.

After the Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-11 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, 25-year-old Leonard took off his gloves and threw them to a boy in the stands.

In a twist, podcaster Tyler Brooke revealed on Monday that the kid who received Leonard's gloves was the host's step-nephew, who not only found himself with some game memorabilia — but a wedding ring.

"My step-nephew got [Leonard's] game gloves yesterday," Brooke said, adding, that "Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves. Someone help us get his ring back to him."

Fortunately, the star linebacker saw Brooke's tweet and immediately responded with a series of laughing emojis.

"I need that," he replied to Brooke, seemingly relieved that the hardware didn't land somewhere among the stands.

As Sports Illustrated noted, this isn't the first time Leonard has had an on-the-field ring situation.

In November 2017, Leonard proposed to his now-wife, Kayla Sanderson, after helping the South Carolina State Bulldogs win a game. The on-field proposal was captured in a video posted by WLTX's Reggie Anderson.

Leonard recently praised Kayla in an Instagram post in April, where he explained the bond they've shared since they met in kindergarten.

"I’m so thankful to have someone by my side who’s really down for me and not what I have!" Leonard, who shares a daughter with Kayla, wrote.

"Not too many people can say that! I’m thankful for all that you do for me and our beautiful babygirl! I don’t know if I tell you enough but I thank you and love you for being you and being [100] no matter what!" he added.

"It’s crazy that I can really say I grew up with my Bestfriend since kindergarten playing house in Mrs. Susan’s class!" Leonard continued. "I’ve had so call friends and family turn their back on me but you stayed solid no matter what and I thank you for that! I love you @kaylamleonard! Just a thankful post for my sunshine!"

As of now, it seems the wedding band is in the process of making it back home to Leonard, according to Brooke.