NFL Will No Longer Use Controversial 'Race-Norming' to Assess Players' Brain Injury Claims

The NFL says it will stop assessing players' brain injuries with a scale that factors in "norms" based on assumed racial differences, a controversial method that Black athletes have called biased.

On Wednesday, the league announced that it will no longer use "race-norming" when determining a player's brain injury claims in the $1 billion dollar settlement in the matter, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The system — established in the 1990s to help treat dementia patients — uses a curve when looking at Black patients' brain function, assuming a lower level of cognitive function to begin with. Similar types of averages, or "norms," tend to be used with other demographics too, including gender and age.

A panel of neuropsychologists was commissioned by the NFL, The Hill reported, with the intention of devising a new testing practice.

"Everyone agrees race-based norms should be replaced, but no off-the-shelf alternative exists and that's why these experts are working to solve this decades-old issue. The replacement norms will be applied prospectively and retrospectively for those players who otherwise would have qualified for an award but for the application of race-based norms," a NFL spokesperson told the outlet.

Two Black NFL retirees, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, sued the league last year for what they believed to be the NFL deliberately using the "race-norming" scales to make it less likely for Black athletes to receive benefits from concussion settlements.

Christopher Seeger, a lawyer who has represented former athletes in past concussion settlements, previously said that he had "not seen any evidence of racial bias in the settlement program." Now, according to ABC News, he reversed course, explaining: "I now have dug into enough claims to tell you that the norms were applied more than they should have been. And that's why I'm saying I might have jumped to an early conclusion."

"I didn't sit in this chair and tell you I was perfect. I said I was wrong. Look, I fight hard for these folks and I am not going to be the guy who tries to cover up something," said Seeger in an ABC News interview. "But what I can do if a mistake is made, I can come on ABC with you and tell folks what I'm doing. And that's what I'm trying to do right now."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Yes, some people were hurt by this, but I'll get it fixed," he added. "Some people were offended by this, and for that I'm sorry. But take some solace in the fact that we're gonna make some changes here. Things are changing for the better."