The NFL and NBA Change League COVID Protocols Amid Surge in Player Cases

More than 100 NFL players — including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ­ — were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week according to CBS Sports

The NFL and NBA announced new, stricter COVID-19 protocols following an outbreak among players in both professional sports leagues this week.

The new rules come after more than 100 NFL players — including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week according to CBS Sports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The NFL plans to "implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel," the league said in a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue to strongly encourage the booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19," the memo stated.

That same day, Mayfield blasted the NFL on Twitter over its handling of the crisis. "@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols," he tweeted Thursday.

"Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….," he added. "But to say you won't test vaccinated players if they don't have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn't make any sense to me."

The NFL has yet to announce if they will reschedule any upcoming games, though sources told NBC that was imminent. The NHL has postponed games due to a similar outbreak among players.

Meanwhile, the NBA has been forced to delay multiple games due to the surge.

NBA players — including Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden­ — are currently in the league's COVID safety protocols after possible exposure.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Thursday, the NBA and its players association agreed to new rules for the holiday season according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league will now require COVID-19 testing from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 and masks will be worn by players, coaches, and staff on the bench, in all team facilities, and while traveling to games according to the memo, regardless of vaccination status.