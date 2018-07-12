NFL player LeSean “Shady” McCoy has enlisted the help of a prominent Atlanta defense attorney after police launched an investigation into a violent assault that left his estranged girlfriend badly beaten and hospitalized.

A graphic photograph circulated throughout social media on Tuesday that showed McCoy’s ex, Delicia Cordon, bloodied from a robbery that took place at the football star’s home in Milton, Georgia, earlier that morning.

The image, originally posted to Instagram by Cordon’s friend Mia Michelle Boykin, included a message that pointed to McCoy being behind the attack, a sentiment Cordon’s attorney echoed in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry,” the statement from the firm of Tanya Mitchell Graham reads. “Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack.”

The statement alleges that Cordon was injured after the attacker pistol-whipped her while trying to retrieve jewelry — specifically, ones that McCoy had given her as gifts.

McCoy denied having played a part in the attack in a statement posted to his social accounts on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty

RELATED: NFL Will Air a Domestic Violence PSA During the Super Bowl

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

In the hours after the attack, McCoy enlisted the services of high-profile attorney Don Samuel, who is no stranger to representing NFL players facing serious allegations.

Samuel — of the Atlanta-area law firm Harland, Samuel and Loeb — was part of a team who successfully defended Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in a double-homicide case in 2000. Then, in 2010, Samuel helped to defend Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against rape allegations. He has also represented rapper T.I.

“We were very recently retained, as of yesterday, so we’re getting up to speed,” Amanda Clark Palmer, a partner at the firm, tells PEOPLE. “Don was retained, and our firm in general, so we’re getting up to speed on the allegations.”

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

The firm told PEOPLE they are currently talking to the Milton Police Department about Tuesday morning’s incident as they move forward.

In a statement to Yahoo Sports, the Milton Police Department said they believe the home was “specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident.”

Former Bills player, Richie Incognito, came out in defense of McCoy in a series of tweets following the accusations.

“I support and stand by my boy, Shady,” Incognito posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday night. “I know the full story and he didn’t do it. People can be quick to make false assumptions without knowing the full story.”

RELATED: NFL Star LeSean McCoy Accused of Leaving His Ex-Girlfriend Bloody & Beaten in Viral Instagram Photo

Incognito then said because McCoy was in Florida and not in Georgia at the time of the attack, he couldn’t have been a part of it.

“I know the whole story,” Incognito tweeted at McCoy. “You good to go family. I love you my g.”

The former NFL star, who played for two seasons with the Bills, then went so far as to say Cordon — a designer and popular Instagram model — was living a “fake lifestyle.”

Incognito was banned for two years following his role in the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal in 2013. He did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.