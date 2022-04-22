Steve Young Admits It's 'Painful' to See NFL Players 'Silently Suffering' Due to CTE

The San Francisco 49ers legend's comments come a year after his former teammate, Greg Clark, died of suicide following a battle with CTE symptoms

NFL legend Steve Young continued to pay tribute to his former teammate, Greg Clark, who died by suicide last year after experiencing symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder caused by repeated concussions.

"Greg was a tremendous athlete, and he was also a big personality," Young, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, told USA Today. "Greg's one of those guys that was always a little bit bigger than life, and I think that makes the loss that much more difficult."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clark was selected by the 49ers out of Stanford in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. The tight end played four seasons with San Francisco before his career was cut short due to injuries.

He died at age 49 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his California home in July 2021. Clark's family told The Mercury News that researchers recently confirmed he had advanced Stage 3 CTE at the time of his death.

According to the outlet, Clark played nearly 15 years of football over the span of his life.

49ers Greg Clark celebrates a first quarter touchdown. Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, concussions are traumatic injuries generated by hits to the head or body that cause the brain to bounce around the skull. Football players may experience many concussion-causing blows throughout their careers. Repeated concussions can lead to CTE, which is characterized by long-term effects such as trouble concentrating, memory problems, and depression. A CTE diagnosis can only be confirmed after death.

"It's painful to think about people suffering silently,'' Young, a three-time Super Bowl champion, told USA Today. "We've got to be better. We've got to figure it out. It's on a lot of people's minds, a lot of players minds, how to create an environment where people can share vulnerabilities and fears that probably wouldn't ever be shared anywhere else."

He added, "I think it's getting better slowly, but it's just a tough environment. For vulnerability."

Clark's wife, Carie Clark, told The Mercury News that her husband had been "suffering in silence" in his struggle with CTE.

"He did all the things they tried to offer and it just wasn't enough," Carie said on treatment plans. "I didn't really know a whole lot, because he was hiding it from me."

RELATED VIDEO: Disease Caused by Concussions and Head Trauma Led to Young Football Player's Suicide: 'He Wanted Us to Tell His Story,' Says Mom

CTE has been a controversial topic for the NFL. While not all football players develop CTE, it is widespread — in a 2017 study of the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, a Boston University researcher found that 110 of them had the disease.