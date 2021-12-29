NFL Legend John Madden Dead at 85

John Madden, legendary football coach and sports broadcaster, has died. He was 85.

Madden died "unexpectedly" on Tuesday morning, the National Football League announced. His cause of death was not immediately available.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

The statement continued, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Before he began coaching, Madden was a football star in his own right. However, after being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958, he suffered a knee injury during training camp that ended his professional career before it officially began.

Since then, he has become one of the most influential figures in professional football.

john madden Credit: Diamond Images/Getty

In 1967, he started his coaching career as the linebacker coach for the Oakland Raiders. After two seasons, he became head coach at 32 years old, making him the youngest coach in the American Football League.

On Jan. 9, 1977, he led the Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Over 10 seasons as head coach, he secured a record of 103 wins, 32 losses and 7 ties.

Following his retirement from coaching, he continued to be involved with the game, becoming one of the most iconic color commentators in professional football. From 1979 to 2008, he served as an analyst for CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC.