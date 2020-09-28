The Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns celebrated their involvement in the historic day on social media

Washington-Browns Game Makes NFL History with Female Coaches on Both Teams and Female Referee

Women made history in the NFL on Sunday night during the Washington Football Team's game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL.com and CNN, the regular-season game was the first time in NFL history that female coaches were on both sidelines, with a female referee officiating.

The three history-making women were: Jennifer King, Washington's full-year coaching intern, Callie Brownson, chief of staff for the Browns, and NFL official Sarah Thomas.

Ahead of the game, both teams celebrated the milestone on social media.

"Making history. Today's game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official," the Browns tweeted.

The Washington Football Team retweeted the Browns' post and wrote, "We’re more than proud of @JenniferKing5 and all the women who are breaking barriers in our league."

Cleveland beat Washington 34-20.

Even before Sunday, King, Brownson, and Thomas had all already made history in their careers.

According to NFL.com, King became the first Black female coach in the league after she was hired by Washington in February. She was previously the offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth and the special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Brownson, 30, was the first woman to be hired as a full-time NCAA Division I coach at Dartmouth ahead of the 2018 season, per NFL.com. After interning for the Buffalo Bills as a coach and the New York Jets as a scout, she was hired as Cleveland's chief of staff in January.

Both King and Brownson also have experience in football as players: King was a receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women's Football Alliance from 2006 to 2017, while Brownson played for the D.C. Divas from 2010 to 2017.

Thomas, 47, was named the first full-time, female NFL official in 2015. Prior to that, she broke barriers when she was the first woman to officiate a major college football game, and the first to officiate a bowl game, NFL.com reported.