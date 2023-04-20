NFL Hall of Famer Dave 'Intimidator' Wilcox Dead at 80

Dave Wilcox, who was known as "The Intimidator" during his 10-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday. He was 80.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death in a statement Wednesday, sharing that Wilcox had previously undergone heart surgery.

"While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement.

Wilcox, who was drafted to the 49ers in 1964, "transformed the outside linebacker position," Porter added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come."

While Wilcox's prowess as an outside linebacker earned him the "Intimidator" nickname, he had to wait 25 years after his NFL retirement to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In 2000, he became eligible for the Seniors category and was elected to the Hall of Fame that same year.

Mike Giddings, who worked for the 49ers during Wilcox's career, presented his Enshrinement and called Wilcox "a human highlight film."

Giddings also recalled asking Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus of Wilcox, "What do you think of the qualifications for this year's Senior inductee for Canton?"

Butkus replied, "Name me a better one."

"He changed the position," Giddings said in his speech. "He was an absolutely strong, naturally strong, Vale, Ore., farm boy. I used to say that his triceps went from his earlobe to his wrists."

Wilcox began his career at what is now Boise State University and later played at the University of Oregon alongside fellow Hall of Famer Mel Renfro, who went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

During his tenure at the 49ers, he played in the Pro Bowl every year from 1968 to 1973, was a first-team All-Pro in 1971 and 1972, and was elected Linebacker of the Year in 1973 by the NFL Players Association. He missed just one game over his 11 seasons.

"I think he is the best outside linebacker that has ever played the game – by a long way," John Brodie, who played quarterback for the 49ers during all 10 seasons of Wilcox's career, told NFL Films, per the Hall of Fame.

In his Hall of Fame induction speech, Wilcox said it was "so very special" to be included amongst the all-time greats of football.

"It is indeed an honor to stand up here in front of the greatest football players of all time and being included in that group," he said. "If you think about it, of all the people that have played this game, from Little League to junior high, college, pro, and you select a few for enshrinement, this is truly amazing."

He joked, "When I tell people, 'I played for the 49ers,' they ask if I played with Joe Montana. I tell them I played before Joe and money."

Wilcox concluded his speech with a reflection on being recognized by the Hall of Fame. "Now, 30 years later, I'm standing here with the greatest of all time. I don't have words that would do justice to this moment."

The NFL legend is survived by his wife, Merle, and their two sons, Justin, 46, the head coach of the University of California, Berkeley, football team, and Josh Wilcox, 48, who played two seasons at tight end with the New Orleans Saints.