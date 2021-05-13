"I learned something every time we talked. The football world lost a great one today," said current Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Jerry Burns Dead at 94: 'He Had a Unique Outlook on the Game'

Jerry Burns, a former NFL coach who was involved with the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff for 24 seasons, died on Wednesday. He was 94.

The Vikings announced the news, mourning Burns, who was the team's head coach from 1986 to 1991.

Owners of the team, the Wilf family, said in a statement that Burns was "one of the most important people we met when we came to Minnesota, and he was a foundation of this franchise."

"His leadership as a coordinator and head coach for over two decades shaped some of the most successful teams in Vikings history," they said. "His love of life, quick smile and sense of humor were what we will remember most. We join Vikings fans worldwide in sending our prayers to his family."

Burns helped the team make it to four Super Bowls during his time as offensive coordinator, according to the team, and he became part of the Viking's Ring of Honor.