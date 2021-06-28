Last week, the NFL donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, matching a donation made by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib

NFL Says 'Football Is for Everyone' in New Video Voicing Support for LGBTQ Community

The National Football League is officially voicing its support for the LGBTQ community.

On Monday, the league shared a video titled "Football is for everyone" in honor of Pride month. The 30-second clip cycled through different words to describe the game, declaring once and for all: "Football is gay. Football is lesbian. Football is queer."

"Football is beautiful. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture," the video continued.

The clip concluded by announcing the NFL's support for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit centered on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth.

"If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone," the league wrote alongside the video on Twitter.

Last week, the NFL donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, matching a donation made by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who made sports history when he came out to the public as gay. He is the first active NFL player to do so.

The league added in a statement, "The NFL is committed to year-long efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion. We proudly support the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to work alongside the Trevor Project and our other community partners to further enhance our collective work and commitment to this space."

Founded in 1998, The Trevor Project is a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under age 25.

Nassib celebrated the donation, writing on his Instagram Story, "This is incredible. Thank you to everyone who has been donating to @trevorproject. Y'all are saving lives."

In his coming out video taken at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Nassib said, "I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important," he continued. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary."

"But until then, you know, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate," Nassib concluded. "I'm really pumped for what the future holds."