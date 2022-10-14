Tom Brady has been fined following the controversial end to Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the NFL fined Brady $11,139 for appearing to kick at Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett in the final minutes of their game, and during the same play where Jarrett was controversially flagged for roughing the passer.

Footage of the play shows the Buccaneers quarterback hitting his knee into Jarrett's helmet as the two were on the ground.

Earlier in the game, Tampa Bay held a 21-0 lead that the Falcons slowly cut away at, and the Atlanta team managed to bring the score within six points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, per Yahoo Sports.

With Atlanta gaining momentum, Jarrett caught Brady and knocked him to the ground, for what many thought would be a 10-yard loss — until officials gave Jarrett a "roughing the passer" penalty, which gave Tampa Bay a new set of downs, and essentially ended the game.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," Jarrett told reporters about the aftermath of the play. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

Jarrett said officials should be allowed to review roughing the passer calls during the game.

"All these other things that we can review, I'm not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to win the game and if it's costing people games, it's going to cost people livelihoods," he said, per ESPN. "Going to cost people's opportunities. You never know who is going to go down and make a crazy play."

"Obviously this happened to us, the Falcons, but forget all that, it's about the sport," he continued. "When people watch us to be entertained, to see some game-winning drives and then when you do it right, the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating, because you did follow the rules and you didn't do anything bad. So let's give the game what the game is owed, and that's the best product we can put on the field."

On Thursday, Brady was asked about the officiating during the Falcons game.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source

"No one wants any missed calls," he said, according to Fox News. "You don't want a missed pass interference call, you don't want a missed holding call, you don't want a missed illegal contact call. They don't want a call on them. I don't know, we're trying to eliminate every missed penalty? Every batter wants every strike called perfectly. I don't know how you do that."

"Sometimes you've just got to shake it off," he added, in part. "I've lost Super Bowls because I thought they missed a call. So I don't know, you go, 'Alright, well, you're going to get some and you're going to not get some.' You hope they don't come up, but they come up. It's sports."

The Buccaneers' next game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.