NFL Issues $100K Fines to 3 Head Coaches for Not Wearing Masks During Games: Report

Three NFL coaches and their teams have been fined for not following the league’s coronavirus guidelines.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio were each fined $100,000 for not wearing face masks on the sidelines at their respective games Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Their teams were all also fined an additional $250,000 for the violations, just one week after the NFL warned there would be consequences for those who do not follow the guidelines put in place amid the pandemic.

The NFL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the reported fines.

The coronavirus safety protocol states that anyone with bench-area access, excluding the players, must wear face masks during games and the masks must fit securely across the nose and mouth. A memo was sent out last Monday to all head coaches, general managers, and athletic trainers to reinforce these rules.

Image zoom Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday Don Wright/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Sunday Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock

“We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” the memo from Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said.

“The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocols, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times,” it continued. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs.”

Schefter reported at the time that the “accountability measures” would include fines for any offending teams.

After news of the warnings broke, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay admitted that he was likely responsible for the NFL’s memo. “I figured that memo was directed at me,” McVay, who was seen mainly with his face mask around his chin during the Rams’ season opener, told reporters last week, according to ESPN.

“I've been getting blasted all day about it, so I just love it,” McVay said, before adding that he “would do better” when it comes to wearing a mask.