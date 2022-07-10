NFL's Duane Brown Arrested at LAX for Concealed Firearm in Carry-On Bag: Report

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE Please contact X17 before any use of these exclusive photos - x17@x17agency.com Saturday, July 9, 2022 - NFL offensive lineman Duane Brown was nabbed by TSA security after allegedly trying to board an aircraft with a stolen firearm. The 6'4" 315 pound free agent is spotted being escorted to an awaiting vehicle by several police officers. Brown has been wreaking havoc on defenses since 2008 and the free agent last played for the 2021 Seattle Seahawks. Depending on the potential charges, Brown may have very well played his last snap in the NFL. X17online.com

