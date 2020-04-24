New NFL Draftee Asks Commissioner Roger Goodell to Make a TikTok with Him — and He Obliges

Image zoom Roger Goodell (L); Jerry Jeudy NFL/TikTok

Welcome to the NFL, Jerry Jeudy!

The University of Alabama wide receiver was the 15th pick in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft when he was chosen by the Denver Broncos.

In response to the good news, the 21-year-old participated in the "Toosie Slide" dance challenge on TikTok, giving NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a shout-out while asking him to join in on the fun.

"Not gonna get to shake hands with the Commissioner on Draft night, can we tik tok instead? #duetthis," Jeudy captioned the celebratory clip, referring to the unconventional draft format this year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A follow-up was posted to the NFL's Instagram account, which showed Goodell, 61, getting into the spirit of the song at his New York home, where he announced picks from this year.

Various NFL players jumped in to send their congratulations to Jeudy. "He'll fit right in 😂🐎," Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson wrote in a comment, while New England Patriots running back James White remarked, "Lmaooooo🤣🤣" in response to the video and Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said, "WOW."

Thursday marked round one of the first-ever fully virtual NFL Draft, with top college players participating by video to find out whether they would be making the leap to the pros.

Players video chatted into the draft — which was broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC — as they were selected, kicking off with the No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow, to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Others in top 10 included Chase Young (Washington Redskins), Andrew Thomas (New York Giants), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) and C.J. Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars).

Ahead of the draft, both Young and Jeff Okudah — the third pick, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions — spoke to PEOPLE about their expectations for joining the NFL.

"The more I've thought about it, it's just … I'm just really excited to get a chance to be in the NFL," Okudah, 21, said while opening up about his big moment being altered due to coronavirus. "It's one of my dreams, so just to watch it come true, be around people that I love the most. I think you can just look at it like that, I can really see it as a blessing in disguise, for real."

"I remember, when I was young looking at just people getting drafted, the first picks, and I told my mom, 'I want to be the first pick one day, a first-rounder,' and now that's coming to light," added Young, 21. "It's just, it's surreal, man. I can't … Just, like, it's hard to put it in words."

After hearing his own good news, Jeudy shared what looked to be a photo of himself and his family watching the draft from their living room, captioning it in part, "So happy to be selected by @Broncos. Now it's time to hit the field and get to work."