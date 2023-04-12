NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Severely Injured in Fatal Alabama Car Accident

Jefferson's injuries will require "multiple surgeries," his agent told ESPN

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on April 12, 2023 01:25 PM
Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty

Michael Jefferson, who was expected to be drafted into the NFL this year, was injured in a multi-car crash that left him with multiple injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferon's agent, Jon Perzley of Sportstars, told Schefter that the 23-year-old will need "multiple surgeries" after he was involved in the accident on Sunday night in Mobile, Alabama.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said the accident occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday and involved multiple drivers.

Authorities said that Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by a 55-year-old man, who died at the scene. Officials told the outlet that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

A third driver in a 2008 Nissan Maxima crashed into the Dodge after the first collision with Jefferson's Chevrolet Impala.

Additional details about the extent of Jefferson's injuries have not been revealed.

Jefferson played for Alabama State in 2018 before transferring to Louisiana in 2021. His 2022 season stats, 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns, showed a promising look into his future career in the NFL.

NFL analysts expected Jefferson to be selected in mid-to-late in the first round of the 2023 Draft, however it's unclear how his injuries will affect his playing career.

