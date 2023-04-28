First-Round Pick Bryan Bresee Honors Younger Sister Who Died of Brain Cancer at NFL Draft

Bryan Bresee kept his late sister Ella top of mind while being drafted into the NFL on Thursday.

Bresee, 21, and his family wore "Ella Strong" shirts on draft night in memory of the athlete's sister, who died from an aggressive form of brain cancer in September.

The New Orleans Saints selected the former defensive tackle at Clemson University with the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a video shared on Twitter by ESPN, the Bresee family shared a round of hugs in their matching shirts after the announcement.

In September, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together on Instagram.

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," the football star wrote. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people."

"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," he added.

Bryan Bresee/Instagram

When he was nominated for the Orange Bowl Courage Award in the fall, Bresee said, "I wish obviously my little sister could have been there," according to the Clemson Insider.

"It's a tough situation. Life throws you curveballs sometimes, but you've just got to keep pushing."

The future Saints star reacted to his selection on Twitter after the Draft on Thursday. "Who Dat Nation....I'm Home," he wrote.