Washington NFL Coach Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Squamous Cell Cancer: 'Thank You All for Your Love'

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday, the NFL team announced in a statement that the 58-year-old football coach was recently diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which was detected through a "self-care check."

"The cancer is in an early stage, and is considered very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery," the team said. "Coach Rivera has consulted with leading doctors and oncology specialists and is establishing his treatment plan in conjunction with the team's medical staff and his outside physicians."

"For now," the statement continued, "Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a 'Plan B' is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off."

The Washington Football Team said they wish their coach "a speedy recovery, and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

"Coach Rivera wishes to extend his thanks to the team doctors and athletic trainers, and all of the healthcare specialists who will be assisting him through his treatment plan. In addition, Coach Rivera wishes to extend his heartfelt thanks to the Snyders, coaches, players, staff and fans of the Washington Football Team, as well as his family for their love and support during this time."

On Twitter, Rivera shared the official statement, adding that he, his wife Stephanie and two kids Christopher and Courtney "thank you ALL for your love and support."

