Entertainment Sports NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and 2 Others Indicted After Las Vegas Beating After they allegedly beat a man outside a nightclub in Feb. 2022, Kamara and Lammons were charged by a grand jury along with two others By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. Published on February 16, 2023 10:56 PM Chris Lammons; Alvin Kamara. Photo: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara and the Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Lammons have been indicted one year after a beating outside a Las Vegas Strip nightclub. A Clark County grand jury indicted the NFL stars and two others on criminal charges of conspiracy to commit battery, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to local news station KLAS, after they were allegedly involved in the Feb. 2022 assault of Darnell Greene. Attorneys for Kamara and a spokesperson for the Saints did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons Named Suspect in Las Vegas Beating Involving Alvin Kamara Along with fellow suspects Christopher Young and Percy Harris, the two are accused of assaulting Greene outside Drai's Nightclub during NFL Pro Bowl weekend. Their next court date is set for March 2, according to CBS Sports. The altercation ensued in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2022, after Greene alleged that Kamara, 27, blocked him from getting on an elevator. The Saints running back allegedly put his hand on the victim's chest, and after Greene pushed it away, the group began punching and kicking him. Greene suffered multiple injuries, including an orbital fracture on his right eye. Surveillance video released by TMZ in November confirmed Greene's account. In a statement to the Associated Press, Kamara's attorneys previously said that he recalled Greene "calling one of his friends ugly" before the fight broke out "Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual," his legal team said, per KLAS. "The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. "Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved," they added. In addition to the federal case, Greene filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara in Louisiana back in October, seeking $10 million in damages, according to ESPN.