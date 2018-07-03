Neymar 'Deserves an Oscar': Twitter Mocks Brazilian Soccer Star's Reaction to Ankle Injury

If Neymar’s soccer career dries up, he might have a second chance at success as an actor. At least, so said his critics on Twitter as they mocked the Brazilian star for flailing and wailing about after injuring his ankle during Monday’s World Cup game.

The 26-year-old athlete, born Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, was sitting down on the field when Mexico player Miguel Layun accidentally stepped on his ankle.

Neymar’s reaction turned heads. He immediately grabbed his ankle and began screaming in agony, rolling around and flapping his arms back and forth.

Fans immediately captured the moment and shared it on social media.

Here's Neymar's ankle getting stepped on before he died from the injury and was resurrected pic.twitter.com/4BKcrzT9sz — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 2, 2018

wtf neymar, literally done this every time in the #worldcup so far pic.twitter.com/0gsYmKuWsr — m💕. (@xbarcaa) July 2, 2018

Neymar Buda Mendes/Getty

The problem was, Neymar’s known for his overreactions — and as one user noted, had already done some in previous World Cup games.

This one beat them all, though. “His reaction was as if there were invisible crocodiles surrounding the edge of the pitch,” the BBC-5 teased.

Viewers followed up with their own jabs, many joking that he “deserves an Oscar after his performance.”

And The Oscar goes to…. Neymar 👏 — Xtiian Zech (@XtiianZech) July 2, 2018

#BRAMEX

I expect Neymar to be the first human being to achieve the incredible double of winning a World Cup trophy as well as an Oscar. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 2, 2018

Then there were the memes that popped up: Neymar crying out after getting touched on the shoulder, Neymar in a baby walker and pets pretending to be Neymar.

Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

I just waved at Neymar He fell over — Jesus H Christ (@ThatBloke_Jesus) July 2, 2018

If Neymar was a dog… 😅 pic.twitter.com/q23YbrTDyG — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) July 2, 2018

On a level of 1 to 8 what level Neymar do i feel like? 6 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BCXCiEe32u — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) July 2, 2018

One man said that Neymar should be embarrassed. “How do you even show your face in public when acting like this?” he asked.

Another pointed out that Mexicans weren’t exactly known for their acting skills either.

Come on, man. #neymar. How do you even show your face in public when acting like this? #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/OLSh3TtdFA — Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) July 2, 2018

*mexicans*

neymar is such a bad actor also mexicans: pic.twitter.com/feaw4RjKX3 — gustavo (@gustavonever) July 2, 2018

In the end, Neymar help Brazil beat Mexico with a 2-0 victory, pushing them into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio wasn’t too pleased with Neymar.

“We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player,” he said after the game, ESPN reported. “The delay for one player lasted four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around.”

Neymar dismissed the criticism.

“I think it’s more an attempt to undermine me than anything else,” he said, The Guardian reported. “I am here to win with my teammates.”