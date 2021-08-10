Olivia Podmore represented New Zealand at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Former New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead at 24: 'Forever in Our Hearts'

Olivia Podmore, a cyclist from New Zealand who competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has died. She was 24.

The athlete's death was announced by her brother Mitchell, who wrote on social media Monday, "Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore."

"Forever in our hearts," he shared on his Facebook. "love you more than anything."

Podmore's cause of death was not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Waikato Police told New Zealand news outlet Stuff that officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a property in the town of Cambridge on Monday evening.

"Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner," the spokesperson said. "The coroner will release their finding in due course."

Olivia Podmore Olivia Podmore | Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty

Podmore represented New Zealand at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finishing in ninth place alongside teammate Natasha Hansen at the qualifiers for the women's team sprint event.

The cyclist also competed in women's cycling sprint, finishing in 23rd place during the qualification round. She did not finish her race in the keirin event due to a crash on the track.

Podmore went on to ride in the UCI Track Cycling World Championships and represented the Gold Coast during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Prior to her Olympics debut, Podmore had won a silver in team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the 2015 Junior World Champs, according to the New Zealand Herald.

While she did not compete in this year's Summer Games in Tokyo, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) said in a statement they were "deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333 and Cyclist Olivia Podmore."