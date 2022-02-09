New York Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dead at 55, Derek Jeter Pays Tribute: 'One of My Best Friends'

Gerald Williams, former New York Yankees outfielder, died Tuesday at the age of 55 following a battle with cancer.

Williams' death was revealed by his former Yankees teammate and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who called the athlete "one of my best friends in the world" in a statement to The Players' Tribune.

"Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer," Jeter announced. "To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family."

Gerald Williams Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

Williams, nicknamed "Ice," was drafted by the Yankees from Grambling State University in 1987. After years in the minors, he made his major league debut in 1992 and played 14 seasons, becoming known as an above-average defender, according to the MLB.

Additionally, Williams played for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Atlanta Braves, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Miami Marlins before finishing his career with the Mets in 2004 and 2005.

Following the news of his death, the New York Yankees released a statement on Twitter alongside a photo of Williams.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerald Williams who grew up in our minor league system and spent parts of seven seasons with us on the Major League level," the franchise said. "Gerald had an infectious smile and was a beloved member of the clubhouse while in pinstripes. The Yankees extend their heartfelt condolences to Gerald's family and friends. He will be missed."

Gerald Williams Credit: Paul Hawthorne/WireImage

Another former teammate, Bernie Williams, also shared a heartfelt tribute to the late baseball star on Instagram, sharing that he's "deeply saddened about the passing of my good friend."

"Through thick and thin, we had each other's backs," he wrote. "We used to talk and dream about how it would be like to play in the big leagues. He had more power, he was faster, and definitely had an exponentially better throwing arm than me, so we used to joke around about him being called up by the Yankees first.

"We played side-by-side in the big leagues for a little while, so our dream did come true. He was a stand up individual with great character and integrity throughout his whole life. Even though our lives went in separate ways, I always considered him a true friend and a mentor. I will miss him a lot."

Following Williams' professional career, he reportedly served as the general manager for the Tampa Baby Titans, a part of The Basketball League.