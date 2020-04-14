New York Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63

Image zoom Steve Nesius/AP/Shutterstock

Henry G. “Hank” Steinbrenner — the co-owner of the New York Yankees whose late father was longtime franchise owner and legend George Steinbrenner — died on Tuesday, the MLB team confirmed.

Steinbrenner, Yankees general partner and co-chairperson, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after “a longstanding health issue,” the team said in a social media statement.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” said the Steinbrenner family. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.”

In the statement, the family continued, “Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortable he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner and his brother, Hal Steinbrenner, took over co-ownership of the Yankees after their father’s death in 2010. He was team owner for 37 years.

According to NBC News, in his role, Steinbrenner oversaw all areas of the Yankees’ business and baseball operations. He additionally was involved in player negotiations and recruitment.

He is survived by his four children, one granddaughter, and three siblings.