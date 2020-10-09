New York Yankees All-Star Pitcher Whitey Ford Dead at 91

The former Yankees pitcher died at his Long Island home Thursday night, according to the Associated Press

Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford — the legendary New York Yankees pitcher who won more World Series games than any other pitcher — has died, the MLB team announced Friday.

The Yankees’ all-time wins leader died at his Long Island home Thursday night, according to the Associated Press. Ford’s cause of death was unknown.

"The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford," the team said in a statement. "Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed."

Ford signed with the Yankees shortly before the 1947 season and was given the nickname “Whitey” by teammate Lefty Gomez for his white-blonde hair. He spent his entire career with the team, debuting in 1950 and retiring in 1967 at the age of 38.

Image zoom Mike Stobe/Getty

He served in the Army during the Korean War in 1951 and 1952, rejoining the Yankees for their 1953 season.

Ford reflected on his incredible career during his Hall of Fame induction in 1974, according to MLB.com.

“I grew up on Long Island, not too far from Yankee Stadium,” he said at the time. “I was a Yankee fan since I was five or six years old. To think when I was 21 years old I’d be playing with [Joe] DiMaggio and [Yogi] Berra against guys like Stan Musial and Roy Campanella, it’s just something I can’t fathom. It’s just been great.”

Fellow Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle spoke highly of his former teammate before his own death in 1995, once calling him “the best pitcher I ever saw and the greatest competitor,” according to the AP. “Whitey won seven out of every 10 decisions and nobody in the history of baseball has ever done better than that,” he added.