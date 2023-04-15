New York Rangers Award Law School Scholarship to Sandy Hook Survivor: 'You're Our Inspiration'

The surprise was presented after Thursday night's Rangers versus Toronto Maple Leafs game at Madison Square Garden

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023 12:31 AM
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers celebrates his third period goal against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on September 30, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty

A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting received a surprise from the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

The surprise began when IIsaiah Márquez-Greene was given the opportunity to meet his favorite NHL player, Jacob Trouba, at center ice after the game.

"I've been a fan of you since Winnipeg," Márquez-Greene, 18, is heard telling the team captain in a video shared by the Rangers' official Twitter account.

After the defenseman, 29, gave him his game-worn jersey, he invited Márquez-Greene to sit on the Rangers' bench.

"I know your story. I feel for you. You're an amazing human," he said, handing over a certificate. "This is for you. It's from the Garden of Dreams. It's a scholarship for law school. So, you're gonna graduate from college, you're gonna go to law school, and you're gonna have no debt coming out of school."

Márquez-Greene shared his dreams of becoming a lawyer, causing Trouba to add: "I want an invitation for when you graduate law school, and I'm gonna check in with you when you go to college next year."

The team echoed the same sentiments as Trouba, writing alongside the video of the sweet exchange, "Isaiah: You're our inspiration. We can't wait to see you right back here after Troubs watches you graduate law school."

According to the scholarship award's official website, the Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship Program was created "to give high school seniors financial assistance to advance their educations and realize their dreams" and awards 15 scholarships to high school seniors.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WTVJ reports that Márquez-Greene is the brother of 6-year-old sister Ana, who was one of the 20 first graders and six adults who were killed on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Conn.

Since Sandy Hook, there have been 22 fatal school shootings nationwide, in which at least 69 children have been killed. The May 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, became the second deadliest school shooting in the United States; followed by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, which claimed the lives of 17, including 14 students.

Related Articles
Kevin Durant Slams Charles Barkley: 'Deal With It'
Kevin Durant Says He 'Wouldn't Sit Down' with Charles Barkley as Their Feud Continues
Philly Pitcher Matt Strahm Speaks Out About Beer Sales
Phillies Pitcher Slams MLB Teams for Extending Beer Sales to 8th Inning and Putting People 'At Risk'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Says Brother Jason Gave Him a New Car and He Immediately Lost It: 'I Just Didn't Lock It'
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner and Al Sharpton are seen during The National Action Network's Women's Empowerment Luncheon on April 13, 2023 in New York City.
Brittney Griner Thanks the People Who Fought for Her Release: 'Every Prayer, It Reached Me'
tony hawk
Tony Hawk 'Can't Imagine' Completely Retiring from Skateboarding: 'I Have to Keep Skating' (Exclusive)
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Flau'jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Lady Tigers cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson on Collabing with Lil Wayne: 'This Could Be My Entrance to the Industry' (Exclusive)
Cavinder Twins on TODAY
Haley and Hanna Cavinder 'Excited About the Future' With WWE After Leaving College Basketball
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Jeff Bezos Not Submitting Bid to Buy Washington Commanders: Reports
Shaquille O'Neal attends HBO Premiere For Four-Part Documentary "SHAQ" at Illuminarium on November 14, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Teen Needing Size 23 Shoes Gets Help from Shaquille O'Neal: 'I Was So Shocked'
DeMar DeRozan gives daughter Diar credit for Bulls' play-in win over Raptors: 'I owe her some money'
DeMar DeRozan Gives Daughter Diar Credit for Bulls' Play-in Win Over Raptors: 'I Owe Her Some Money'
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
67-Year-Old MLB Umpire Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Head by Relay Throw
Dansby Swanson + Mallory Swanson
Cubs' Dansby Swanson Leaves Game Early After Wife Mallory Swanson's Surgery: 'I'm Heartbroken for Her'
Mallory Swanson Wants to Inspire Her Fans the Same Way Serena Williams and Mia Hamm Inspired Her (Exclusive)
Mallory Swanson Wants to Inspire Fans the Way Serena Williams and Mia Hamm Inspired Her (Exclusive)
Colby Parkinson
Seattle Seahawks Colby Parkinson is Married! Inside the Elegant Wedding in West Virginia (Exclusive)
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Shaquille O'Neal Calls Angel Reese the 'Greatest Athlete' to Ever Come from LSU: 'Male or Female'
NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Severely Injured in Fatal Alabama Car Accident
NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Severely Injured in Fatal Alabama Car Accident