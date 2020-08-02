New York Mets Announce Yoenis Cespedes Opted Out of Season Hours After Team Couldn't Find Him

Yoenis Cespedes did not show up for Sunday's game and gave no prior notice of his absence

The whereabouts of New York Mets player Yoenis Cespedes have been clarified after the team initially reported that the player was unable to be found on Sunday afternoon. Cespedes, 34, did not report to the ballpark for their game against the Atlanta Braves.

The team's general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, said Cespedes had decided to opt-out of the remainder of the 2020 season due to "COVID-related reasons," according to WABC.

"We support everybody and every player's right to make this type of decision. This is a challenging time for everyone. It was surprising, without question. At the same point, we have to go forward and not allow anything to keep us from going forward," Van Wagenen said, ESPN reported.

"When Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up today, the Mets sent security to his room. They found it empty. He had taken his belongings, just up and left, and through his agent informed the team mid-game that he was opting out, according to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen," MLB Insider journalist Jedd Passan reported on Twitter.

Image zoom Yoenis Cespedes Jim McIsaac/Getty Image

Hours before Cespedes' decision was made public, Van Wagenen announced that the star had failed to show up for the game.

"As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today," the Mets' statement read. "He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

According to reports, Cespedes was not expected to be in the Mets lineup for Sunday's game after going 0-for-4 in Saturday night's game. Sunday's game ended with a 0-4 loss for the New York team. It was their fourth loss in a current losing streak that has put them in last place in the National League East.

This season was Cespedes' first time playing in two years after a series of injuries and having to undergo surgery on both heels kept him off the field.