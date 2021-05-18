New York Mets' Kevin Pillar Suffers Nasal Fractures After 'Scary' 94-mph Fastball Hits His Face

The MLB outfielder said after his hospitalization that it was a "scary moment" but that he was "doing fine"

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hospitalized on Monday night after he was drilled in the face with a fastball thrown by Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb.

During the seventh inning of the Mets-Braves matchup, 32-year-old Pillar was up at-bat with the bases loaded when Webb, 27, catapulted a 94-mph fastball that smashed right into Pillar's face.

As seen in videos from the incident, Pillar immediately fell to the floor after being hit as blood poured out from his face, including his nose.

Webb, meanwhile, watched with concern from the pitcher's mound as baseball staff tended to an injured Pillar. Webb was later removed from the game, according to ESPN.

After several minutes on the ground, Pillar was able to walk off the field. He was then brought to the hospital for a CT scan, Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters after the game, which the Mets eventually won 3-1.

"We'll find out more probably later tonight," said Rojas of Pillar's condition. "Something that we can share with you guys tomorrow potentially. But our head trainer Brian Chicklo took him there and they're still doing some of the tests that they need to do just to see what he has."

Kevin Pillar Kevin Pillar

Kevin Pillar Kevin Pillar | Credit: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Pillar shared an update on his status later that evening, writing on Twitter, "Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner."

ESPN later reported that Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures.

